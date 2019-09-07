× Two people displaced in York Township fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were displaced after their house went up in flames today, in York Township, according to fire officials.

Authorities say firefighters responded to the scene of a one-alarm house fire in 2900 block of Cape Horn Road, in Red Lion

The call came in around 11:40 a.m. according to dispatch.

Fire officials say the origin of the fire is accidental but the cause hasn’t been released at this time.

The roof above the garage collapsed but no one was injured, officials say.

Total damage is still being determined.