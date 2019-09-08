Cool and comfortable start to work week before big warm arrives Wednesday!

COOLER TEMPS CONTINUE: We’re finishing off our weekend the same way we started it, feeling comfortable and dry! Temperatures this afternoon were surprisingly a bit warmer than Saturday. The reason for the warmer day today is because the cold front that was expected to bring cloud cover and cooler temperatures stalled out to our north and west. Without the passage of that front or even having it within vicinity, we had another beautiful, partly cloudy afternoon. More sunshine allowed us to climb into the upper 70s and a couple of us broke into the 80s as well. Tomorrow, easterly flow picks up and that means we will likely see a slight drop in temperatures. As moisture off of the Atlantic (thanks to easterly winds) begins to build back in, we will see more cloud cover developing for Monday, which will likely limit temperatures from warming much.

WARM UP BEYOND MONDAY: Get ready for another similar pattern to what we had last week. Temperatures started off on a cool note in the beginning of last week and warmed significantly by Wednesday. Much of the same is likely for this coming week. Depending on how quickly that easterly flow lets up on Tuesday, we could see even warmer temperatures than low 80s. The real warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Given the lack of any significant rainfall or storm activity on Wednesday, we should make a run for at least the upper 80s and maybe even break 90 degrees in spots like last week! Thursday becomes a little bit trickier, it looks like showers and storms will become a bit more widespread, but we could still make a run for the upper 80s. A cold front crosses through late Thursday and allows our temperatures to drop back into the 70s for Friday. A front will try to cross through, but looks to get held up to our southwest leaving us in a cooler pool of air.

STORM CHANCES RETURN: We’ve been blessed with dry and comfortable conditions over the last couple of days and more in the way of that is likely for at least the first half of the week. The muggies make a return by Wednesday along with a small chance for a couple storms late in the day. By Thursday, a cold front will be within vicinity sparking up more widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Saturday, another system approaches out from the west and is likely to bring more showers and storms before the cold front associated with that system crosses late Saturday. We should dry out as we push into Sunday!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Sunday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash