× Man flown to UPMC Altoona after motorcycle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man was flown to UPMC in Altoona with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Fannett Township.

Two motorcycles were traveling north on Dry Run Road South on the night of September 7, when they unexpectedly came upon small stones and cinders littering the road followed by a sharp curve, according to the police report.

Police say the motorcycles went off the road, one striking an embankment and the other a tree.

The driver of the motorcycle that struck the tree, a 29-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was flown to UPMC in Altoona, according to police.

His current condition is unknown.

The victim’s passenger and the second motorcycle driver were uninjured.