× Man leads police on 19 mile pursuit

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man led State Police on a 19.3-mile pursuit after he fled a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Hopewell Township.

Police say on Saturday, September 7, they saw a vehicle on the turnpike, matching the description they’d been given about a suicidal person.

Police initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over but failed to follow directions to turn off his vehicle and fled as the troopers approached him, according to the police report.

Troopers say they pursued the Nissan Sentra as it exited the turnpike at the Blue Mountain Interchange and continued on to PA-997 south.

The pursuit eventually led to PA-641, where police say they attempted a PIT maneuver but failed to stop the vehicle.

Police attempted a second PIT maneuver and finally managed to stop the vehicle.

According to police, the driver fled on foot but they apprehended him after resisting arrest.

Police say no one was hurt but two of their vehicles had to be towed after sustaining disabling damage.

The driver of the Sentra was taken to Carlisle Regional Medical Center.

He is now facing charges including fleeing or attempting to elude, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.