FOX43 adds two new newscasts this weekend
Here’s how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

Police release identity of man found dead in Reservoir Park

Posted 9:32 AM, September 8, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police identified the man found dead on the morning of September 5, in Reservoir Park.

Police say they found the body of Torin Dworchak in Reservoir Park with apparent gunshot wounds

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch. A Crime Stoppers reward up to $2,000 may be eligible for tips that lead to an arrest.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.