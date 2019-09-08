× Police release identity of man found dead in Reservoir Park

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police identified the man found dead on the morning of September 5, in Reservoir Park.

Police say they found the body of Torin Dworchak in Reservoir Park with apparent gunshot wounds

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch. A Crime Stoppers reward up to $2,000 may be eligible for tips that lead to an arrest.

40.273191 -76.886701