YORK COUNTY, Pa. — People in Fawn Township have been left without power following an early morning vehicle crash.

According to dispatch, the single-vehicle accident was reported around 1:45 a.m, in the 1000 block of Main Street.

It is unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Power is expected to be restored around 1:00 p.m. today according to Met-Ed.