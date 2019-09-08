York Habitat for Humanity hosts home dedication ceremony for veteran and his family in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newberry Township, YORK COUNTY - A pair of new homeowners celebrated their new home during a dedication ceremony.

The York Habitat for Humanity hosted the ceremony on Saturday. The home went to a local, disabled veteran and his family.

Construction for the home began in May of 2016 and was all made possible thanks to volunteers and York Habitat.

Tammi Morris, York Habitat for Humanity executive director, said the home was specially built for the veteran.

"We planned this home as a rancher, and it just so happens that David needs single-story living because of his disability. See, how wonderful that it is. We didn't know that at the time. So, David has a three-bedroom, one bath home and it's a small home but it's the right size for David and his children," said Morris.

The family moved into their new home in December 2018.