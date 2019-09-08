York police departments presented with new motorcycles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The York County Motor Fund is helping police officers in the area get the motorcycles they need.

The fundraiser was held at Gift Horse Brewing Company in York and helped to raise money for the York County Motor Unit.

The York City Police Department and Spring Garden Township Police Department were presented with new motorcycles.

Organizers say their mission is to keep the police motor units of York County trained in the best equipment and to cover expenses as they travel for honor guard duties.

"There's just a gambit of people here who are here to support this and to keep the motor units going because if we don't support the motor unit as civilians it won't be around no more it will go away," said Susan Adams, organizer and YCMF board member.

The Gift Horse Brewing Company will be donating proceeds from the day to the York County Motor Fund.