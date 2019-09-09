2019 Harrisburg Mural Festival: Closing block party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - Artists from all over the country celebrated a colorful Harrisburg.

Sprocket Mural Works hosted its Harrisburg Mural Festival closing block party on Sunday. The celebration showcased 14 new murals designed to inspire and uplift the Capitol city. Folks enjoyed food, vendors, and live music. Three different kinds of tours also took place during the party. The tours covered roughly 30 murals around the city.

"Our hope is that it just makes people feel happy to live here," said Meg Caruso, Sprocket Mural Works co-founder, "Harrisburg is a beautiful city along the river with full of amazing people and we just want to make it brighter."

The new murals mark the total of 40 throughout Harrisburg.