Comfortable through Tuesday, showers and storms return mid-week!

COMFORTABLE TUESDAY: Cloudy skies kept us on the cooler end to start the new work week. Temperatures struggled to warm through the morning hours, but as a bit more sunshine works its way back into the picture we should climb back into the upper 70s and break into the 80s in a few spots as well. Tuesday shapes up to be an even nicer day with more sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity will start to rise on Tuesday, but it should still feel very comfortable through most of the day. As a ridge begins to take shape in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, warmer temperatures will slowly make a return through the first half of the week, before we burst into the 90s by Wednesday! Get ready for some serious heat and higher humidity as well!

STORM CHANCES RETURN: We’ve had a nice dry stretch of weather despite the cloud cover today. We can’t complain to Mother Nature, she’s blessed us with low humidity, cooler temperatures, and plenty of sunshine! Looking ahead to the middle of the week, a wave of low pressure will be sneaking in bringing a chance for a stray shower or storm on Wednesday. Most of the area should remain dry Wednesday, but with the cold front within vicinity on Thursday, we will likely see some more numerous shower and storm activity. Another system will close in out of the west on Friday bringing a renewed chance for a couple more showers during the afternoon and evening hours. By Saturday, drier air starts to filter into the mid levels of the atmosphere and that should limit any significant chance of wet weather. A cold front will likely cross through the area Saturday, but it looks to only pose the threat of bringing a couple storms. Beyond that, high pressure settles in and we should dry out entirely!

WARMING UP MID-WEEK: We’ll be heating up this week very similarly to the pattern we saw last week. Starting the week on a cool note and then quickly skyrocketing back up to 90 degrees by Wednesday! We still keep the uncomfortably warm conditions heading into Thursday as well. We should still manage the upper 80s Thursday. By Friday, a dramatic cool-down awaits us. A warm front will try to swing through on Friday, but will likely get held up to our southwest. That will leave us with cloud cover and with a bit of lingering moisture still in the atmosphere, it’s possible we see some showers too on Friday. Temperatures warm back into the 80s as the front gets through on Saturday!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann