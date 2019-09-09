× 73-year-old bicyclist ‘seriously injured’ after crash in Lititz; police investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a crash that left a 73-year-old bicyclist seriously injured.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 1:35 p.m. on South Broad Street in Lititz.

The driver of a Volkswagen was headed east on West Second Avenue and turning left to head north on South Broad Street when the bicycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police say that both the drive and bicyclist had a green light.

The bicyclist, a 73-year-old woman, is not expected to survive her injuries, according to authorities.

Lititz Police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Lititz Borough police at 717-626-6393. Information can also be submitted via CrimeWatch.