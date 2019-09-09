× Adamstown man facing charges after being found asleep while in possession of stolen gun, marijuana, and cash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Adamstown man is facing charges after allegedly being found asleep at a closed business while in possession of a stolen gun, marijuana, and over $4,400 in cash.

Donte Fields, 22, is facing receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and other drug charges for his role in the incident.

On September 8 at 1:30 a.m., police found Fields sleeping in a vehicle at a closed business in the 500 block of West Main Street in Ephrata.

At the time, Fields was found in possession of a stolen handgun, bulk marijuana, scales, packaging materials, and over $4,400 in cash.

Fields was taken to Lancaster Central Arraignment where he posted bail.