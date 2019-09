× Arrest warrant issued for 25-year-old woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old woman.

The warrant charges Lena Cosek with multiple counts of forgery, theft by unlawful taking, identity theft and receiving stolen property, court documents show.

Police believe Cosek has fled to another state. She had been living with the 86-year-old victim.

Anyone with information on Cosek’s whereabouts should contact police.