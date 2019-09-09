Can you help identify who vandalized several rocks at Waggoner’s Gap Hawkwatch in Perry County?

PERRY COUNTY — Officials at Waggoner’s Gap in Landisburg, Perry County, are seeking help in identifying who vandalized several rocks at the Audobon Hawk Watch early Friday morning.

According to a series of posts on the Waggoner’s Gap Facebook page, the vandals arrived between 1 and 2 a.m. and tagged several rocks with black and orange paint.

In surveillance video taken from the scene, the vandals are shown leaving the site and turning north into Perry County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police trooper El Guemra at (717) 249-2121 or Holly Smith at hsmith@audobon.org.