× Former youth baseball association treasurer pleads guilty to stealing league funds

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Camp Hill man will serve up to 23 months in prison and pay a $500 fine after pleading guilty to charges that he used more than $19,000 of the Cedar Cliff Youth Baseball Association’s funds for his own personal benefit, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Wayne Crecelius, 54, of Camp Hill, pleaded guilty Monday to misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions, Shapiro said. He was accused of taking the money in December 2018.

Crecelius had previously repaid the money he used from the league, Shapiro said. He had previously served as the league’s treasurer.

Investigators determined Crecelius took the money over a seven-month span, making cash withdrawals, unauthorized purchases and grocery stores, and failing to deposit cash collected from player registration and various fundraising events without permission from the league.

“The defendant was entrusted to oversee funds for the Cedar Cliff Youth Baseball Association, but instead he used thousands of dollars that should have gone to youth players for his personal benefit,” said Shapiro. “He has paid back the money he used and today he was sentenced to time in prison for his crime. My office will investigate and prosecute anyone who abuses their position of authority, no matter who they are.”