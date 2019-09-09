× Gas leak causes brief evacuation at Penn State Harrisburg campus; scene now clear

Update, 11:31: Authorities announced the gas leak has been cleared, and all traffic and foot travel in the area may resume.

Previously

HARRISBURG — Crews are on the scene of a reported gas leak that caused the evacuation of several buildings on the Penn State Harrisburg campus, the school announced Monday morning.

The leak was reported shortly before 11 a.m.

The school announced that Nittany Place Buildings 7, 8, and 9 and Campus Heights Buildings 1-8 were evacuated due to the leak.