Hershey Gardens hosts 3rd annual ‘Bug-O-Rama’ in Dauphin County

Derry Township, DAUPHIN COUNTY - Insects big and small inspired and sparked interest from at least 600 visitors on Sunday.

The Hershey Gardens hosted its 3rd annual 'Bug-O-Rama' to celebrate insects from around the world.

The exhibition displayed live insects including tarantulas, scorpions, millipedes, and cockroaches.

"Kids are naturally curious about the outdoor world and bugs are an essential part of our ecosystem," said Rebecca Lawrence, public and education program manager at Hershey Gardens, "This is a great opportunity for them to learn about the role that they do play outside and then, of course, kids are kind of afraid of insects as well, so this is an opportunity for them to be less afraid of those bugs that they see."

In total, visitors got the chance to look at about 100 different live species.