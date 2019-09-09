× Make-A-Wish announces new location for Mother’s Day Truck Convoy

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction in Lancaster County will be the new home for the Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy.

The organization made the announcement Saturday.

“As the world’s largest wholesale auto auction, it’s only fitting that we host the world’s largest truck convoy held right here in Lancaster, PA,” said Joey Hughes, vice president and general manager, Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction. “Giving back to the local communities we serve has been in our company’s DNA for generations. And, as Manheim celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2020, this event will remind us of the meaningful contributions we can make to better the lives of others.”

The Convoy will have use of the Auto Auction’s parking lots, which will be able to house 500-plus trucks. Also, in the case of inclement weather, the Convoy Carnival could now be held in shaded areas.

Make-A-Wish said the Convoy “will be forever grateful” for the hospitality that Burle Business Park and the communities of Lancaster, Brownstown, Akron and Ephrata have shown over the last 30 years.

The organization noted that the Convoy has funded 1,629 of the 1,800 local wishes that have been granted in the Susquehanna Valley.

