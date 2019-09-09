× Man accused of sexually assaulting a child his wife babysat

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child his wife babysat.

Earl Willoughby allegedly sexually assaulted the child January 2002 through December 2003, when the victim was three to five years old.

State Police allege that the sexual assaults occurred when Willoughby’s wife left the home to go to appointments.

Willoughby faces charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault and corruption of minors, court documents show.