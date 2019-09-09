Here’s how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

Odell Beckham Jr. takes to the field with the ultimate flex, a $350,000 watch

Posted 6:29 AM, September 9, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Titans defeated the Browns 43-13. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t late to the Cleveland Browns’ first Sunday game of the season.

We’re guessing it’s because of the $350,000 Richard Mille watch he rocked on the field.

The star wide receiver braved a steady stream of tackles to make the six-figure flex, which had fans on social media buzzing throughout his team’s showdown against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fan Cabbie Richards wrote on Twitter: “That’s a Richard Mille RM 011 Orange Storm Men’s Watch. MAAAAAAAAAN….quarter mill on his wrist.”

Unfortunately for Beckham, the clock ran out before the Browns could score any more points. The Titans won 43-13.

Still, a loss never looked so good.

