Odell Beckham Jr. takes to the field with the ultimate flex, a $350,000 watch

Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t late to the Cleveland Browns’ first Sunday game of the season.

We’re guessing it’s because of the $350,000 Richard Mille watch he rocked on the field.

The star wide receiver braved a steady stream of tackles to make the six-figure flex, which had fans on social media buzzing throughout his team’s showdown against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fan Cabbie Richards wrote on Twitter: “That’s a Richard Mille RM 011 Orange Storm Men’s Watch. MAAAAAAAAAN….quarter mill on his wrist.”

Unfortunately for Beckham, the clock ran out before the Browns could score any more points. The Titans won 43-13.

Still, a loss never looked so good.