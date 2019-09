× One taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

According to emergency dispatch, the incident occurred in the 100 block of North Juniata Street in Lewistown Borough around 8:15 p.m. on September 8.

Authorities say one person was struck by a vehicle and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.