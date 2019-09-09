× Palmyra man charged with producing, possessing child porn

LEBANON COUNTY — Police have charged a 35-year-old Palmyra man with 25 counts of possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of children, production of child pornography, endangering the welfare of children, invasion of privacy and criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation that began in May.

Peyton Schies, of the 900 block of East Oak Street, was arrested and charged last Friday, according to Palmyra Borough Police, who launched the investigation on May 23.

Scheis was arraigned on the charges, and bail was set at $250,000, police say.