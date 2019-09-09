× Pennsylvania Lottery Winners claimed more than $183 Million in Scratch-Off Prizes in August

PENNSYLVANIA– Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $183,276,414 million in prizes during August, including two top prizes worth $3 million. One of those $3 million prizes was split by two players from Westmoreland County, while the other was claimed by a player from Philadelphia. Additionally, there were five prizes worth $1 million claimed in August by players from Montgomery, Philadelphia, Blair, Lawrence and Cumberland counties.

Congratulations to the retailers who earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million winning tickets, and to the retailers who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are:

Germantown Water Ice, 2759 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia ($10,000 bonus);

Colonial Manor Sunoco, 12970 Route 30, Irwin ($10,000 bonus);

Sheetz, 7551 Admiral Perry Highway, Cresson ($5,000 bonus);

Country Fair, 735 Croton Ave., New Castle ($5,000 bonus);

Wawa, 151 Sugartown Road, Strafford ($5,000 bonus);

Wawa, 705 South Trooper Road, Norristown ($5,000 bonus);and

Turkey Hill, 209 W. King St., Shippensburg ($5,000 bonus).

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during August included:

Six prizes of $300,000;

One prize of $250,000; and

Twelve prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.

The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win. Install our Official App, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery. Use the hashtag #palottery to share your messages with us.

