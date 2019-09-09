Plentiful clouds Monday with slightly cooler temperatures and a small sprinkle chance

MORE HUMID WITH CLOUDS: A quiet and slightly cooler day is ahead for Central PA. Monday brings another pleasant start under partly sunny skies. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to middle 60s. It’s stays quiet throughout the day, with clouds and sunshine mixed. The humidity increases a bit too during the afternoon. There’s a small chance for a stray sprinkle or two, but most of the area should stay dry. Expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s. Skies are partly clear through the night, and it turns quite muggy. Expect lows in the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday is warmer and muggy under partly sunny skies. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, a bit above average for this time of year.

HOT WITH STORM CHANCES: The warmth continues to increase through midweek. In fact, it’s quite toasty for Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees with uncomfortable humidity levels. Expect the chance for a couple thunderstorms later during the day, but not everyone sees them. Thursday remains very warm, with a better chance for some thunderstorms. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Friday brings much cooler temperatures, but also more clouds and the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures in the middle 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend quieter conditions overall, but it’s back to the warmth! Expect partly sunny skies with the chance for a couple of thunderstorms. It’s very warm and muggy, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday is partly cloudy, and it looks dry at this time. It’s still warm and muggy, with afternoon readings in the middle 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels