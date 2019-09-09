× Police: 10-year-old girl riding scooter suffered minor injuries after she was hit by vehicle in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 10-year-old girl riding a scooter suffered minor injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in West Manchester Township, police say.

The child failed to stop on Highland Avenue Monday evening and rode into the intersection where she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound, according to police. The driver of the vehicle had a green light and was traveling the speed limit and was unable to avoid striking the girl.

Police say the driver stayed on scene until officers arrived.

The driver was cooperative and will not be charged, police add.