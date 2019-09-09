× Police investigating deadly one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday in Manheim Township, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night at the intersection of Fruitville Pike and Granite Run Drive.

According to police, a Manheim man was traveling north on Fruitville Pike at about 11:36 p.m. when his vehicle veered left and Granite Run Drive and struck the curbing on the northwest corner of the intersection, rolled, and struck a small tree and a culvert before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver was found unresponsive inside the vehicle by police who arrived at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police say.

The intersection was closed for several hours for officers to investigate the crash, according to police, who added the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department 717-569-6401.