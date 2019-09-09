Police searching for runaway girl from Lancaster County

Here’s how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a runaway girl.

Kaelene Burgess, 14, was reported a runaway to police on September 8.

She had last been seen at 10:00 a.m. by her family at their Columbia residence, and apparently packed a bag and left, police say.

Her family received information that she may be traveling to Lancaster city and/or trying to get to Pittsburgh.

She is also known to frequent the South Third Street area of Columbia Borough.

Burgess is described as a 5’5″ tall black/hispanic female that weighs about 130 pounds.

Her hair is colored blonde at the ends, and she has a blue streak around the hair line.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Kaelene Burgess, they’re asked to call the Columbia Borough Police at (717)684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

