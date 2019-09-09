× State Police warn public of arrest warrant phone scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are warning the public of a phone scam.

State Police say a 33-year-old man was scammed out of $2,000 after an individual, who claimed to be a law enforcement agent, convinced the victim to purchase four $500 Walmart gift cards to “pay his fines” connected to arrest warrants that were out for him.

State Police advise that police departments DO NOT collect fines as they’re paid directly to the court system. Additionally, gift cards are not accepted as payment.