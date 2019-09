Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Three years ago, 19-year-old Eric Erdman was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer.

Instead of that weighing him down, Erdman has gone on to start his own foundation, which has helped build new weight rooms at both Millersburg and Halifax High Schools.

Erdman doesn't see an end in sight to the work of the foundation, and he sat down with FOX43's Lyndsay Barna to offer more on his work.