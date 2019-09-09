× Suspect wanted for firing gun inside moving car in Lancaster turns himself in, police say

Update (Sept. 12): Montano turned himself into authorities on Wednesday.

LANCASTER COUNTY — Authorities in Lancaster County are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of attacking a woman and firing a gun inside a car during an April 2018 domestic dispute.

Carlos Montano, 40, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, person not to possess firearms, reckless driving, and two counts of accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property in the incident, which occurred on April 21, 2018.

According to police, Montano was driving on the 700 block of E. Orango Street when he became involved in a verbal dispute with a female passenger at approximately 2:50 a.m. While arguing with the victim, Montano allegedly struck two parked vehicles while driving her car. He then continued driving away from the scene, police say.

The victim and Montano continued arguing while driving through Lancaster, police say. In the area of S. Duke and E. King streets, Montano allegedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the front passenger window and fired, police say. He then parked the car and fled on foot.

The victim and her 20-month-old child, who was riding in the back seat, were not injured, police say.

There is still an active warrant for Montano’s arrest, according to police. Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction. Anyone with information on this case or his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913 or anonymously text a tip by texting LANCS and a message to 847411.