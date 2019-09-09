Susquehanna Valley EMS to host fundraising bowling event featuring former Phillie, Mickey Morandini and FOX43’s Todd Sadowski

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Susquehanna Valley EMS is hosting a fundraising event featuring a member of the Philadelphia Phillies’ 1993 World Series team.

Mickey Morandini, a former Phillies’ infielder, will join FOX43’s Todd Sadowski at Decades Bowling in Lancaster on September 22 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Morandini will be bowling with all who come out to support Susquehanna Valley EMS, and everyone will get an autographed photo.

If you would like to attend this event, you can visit this website here.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Adam Marden, the Operations Manager from Susquehanna Valley EMS, stopped by the set to offer more.