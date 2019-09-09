Video shows pair of venomous snakes mating on Lancaster County bike trail

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A pair of venomous snakes were caught mating on film this weekend on a local bike trail.

According to the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, the two copperhead snakes were on a Lancaster County bike trail this weekend when their tails became intertwined in an embrace.

The above video shows Jesse Rothacker filming the copulating copperheads up close and illustrating how they mate.

Below are a few facts on venomous snakes:

Copperheads are found all across Pennsylvania, and are the only venomous snake in Lancaster County.

Venomous snake bites occur about 6000-7000 times annually in the United States, and copperheads are involved in more bites than any other snake.

As seen in this video, copperheads will not bother you if you leave them alone. But while most snakes are known to be Spring breeders, some snakes including Copperheads have a second fall breeding season.