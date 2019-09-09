Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival returns this weekend to Hershey

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival is scheduled for this weekend in Hershey.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, we are getting a preview of the event, scheduled for September 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the AACA Museum, Inc. in Hershey.

Chelsea Rapsey & Timothy DiVasto from Grappling Crab Shack and Allen Peck, Jr. from the Potato Coop Food Truck are stopping by the FOX43 Studio to preview some of their selections that will be available at this year’s festival.

They are just 2 of 36 food trucks and many other vendors and participants.

There are many new children’s activities as well, including entertainment provided by The Dave Root Band and Timeless.

For more information, you can check out the website here.