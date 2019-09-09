× Woman accused of driving under the influence with children in vehicle

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 29-year-old woman is accused of driving under the influence with children in the vehicle.

Rebecca Doody faces charges of recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence, indecent exposure and bribery, court documents show.

Police were called to Doody’s home in Penn Township Saturday afternoon. The caller, Doody’s boyfriend, advised that she arrived at home and was “severely impaired.” According to charging documents, a neighbor also witnessed Doody get out of the vehicle and she appeared to be intoxicated. The witness added that she observed Doody’s boyfriend getting the children out of the vehicle.

When police arrived, they spoke with Doody, who, they say, smelled like alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and slurred her speech, charging documents say. Police put Doody through four sobriety tests in which she performed poorly on. She was then taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

While on the way to the hospital to give a blood sample, Doody allegedly tried to bribe an officer with sexual favors in an attempt to avoid criminal charges. She’s also accused of exposing herself several times while at the hospital and back at police headquarters.

Doody now faces charges.