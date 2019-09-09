× York man facing charges after allegedly assaulting officer and resisting arrest while drunk at the York Fair

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted officers and resisted arrest while drunk at the York Fair.

Isaias Puntiel-Suarez, 40, is facing aggravated assault, DUI, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct for his role in the incident.

On September 7 around 10:45 p.m., police were advised that they were needed for a fight outside of Gate 6 of the York Fair near the 300 block of North Highland Avenue.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Puntiel-Suarez, who was stumbling, had red, bloodshot eyes, and smelled greatly of alcohol, according to the criminal complaint.

He allegedly told police that he was looking for his daughter, and police say they told Puntiel-Suarez that they would refer him to an officer inside the fair.

At that time, Puntiel-Suarez began arguing with police, and was uncooperative with their directions.

At one point, Puntiel-Suarez allegedly approached an officer with tensed arms and his hands in fist before striking an officer’s forearm, according to the criminal complaint.

Police noted that it took three West York Police Officers, four West Manchester Police Officers, Two State Troopers and Two County Sheriffs to control Suarez, take him in the ground, and take him into custody.

After officers had him in custody, they say multiple witnesses said that Puntiel-Suarez had been attempting to get into the fair for some time and had been causing a disturbance at the other gates.

He also was allegedly driving erratically, including swerving all over the road and almost striking a person while approaching Gate 6.

Now, Suarez is facing charges.