10-year-old taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in York

Posted 4:03 AM, September 10, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 10-year-old was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

On September 9 around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Police learned that a 10-year-old was riding a scooter south on Highland Avenue in York.

The child allegedly failed to stop before entering the intersection, where she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the vehicle had a green light and was traveling at the speed limit, but was unable to avoid striking the girl, according to police.

Authorities say the driver stayed on scene, was cooperative, and will not be charged.

The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but is expected to be okay after suffering minor scrapes.

