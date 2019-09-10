× 2 men accused of raping, robbing woman in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are accused of raping and robbing a woman in Carlisle.

The incident reportedly took place around 3 a.m. Saturday near the 300 block of North Hanover Street, police say.

Demetrius Runkle, 24, and Karim Jones, 45, have both been charged with rape, robbery, sexual assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking, court documents show. Runkle faces an additional charge of strangulation.

Both men are in Cumberland County Prison.