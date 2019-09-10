‘Go on, bubs’: Deputy helps bear stuck in dumpster

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A deputy from California bravely rescued a bear that was trapped in a dumpster.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Nevins decided to give the not-so-little guy a hand.

He brought a ladder with him from the office and then used it to climb on top of the dumpster. He then opened up the door and calmly shooed the bear away saying things like, “Go on, Bubs!”

The entire ordeal was caught on camera and shared on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

They noted that this isn’t the first time a bear has been rescued from a dumpster.