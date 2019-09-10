× Gov. Wolf orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of victims of 9/11 attacks

HARRISBURG — In remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all United States flags and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at Commonwealth facilities, and throughout the state lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

“May we never forget the men and women who died in the events of September 11, 2001,” Gov. Wolf said. “Their ultimate sacrifice serves as an inspiration for all of us to understand the significance of our communities and the importance of valuing every life in them.”

The United States Flag and the Commonwealth Flag shall remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Source: Governor’s Office