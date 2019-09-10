High School Football: Week 4 Schedule

Friday, September 13

LANCASTER-LEBANON LEAGUE

Non-League

Manheim Central (2-1) at Wilson (3-0)

Section 1

Cedar Crest (3-0) at McCaskey (0-3)

Warwick (3-0) at Hempfield (1-2)

Penn Manor (1-2) at Manheim Township (3-0)

Section 2

Elizabethtown (2-1) at Cocalico (3-0)

Conestoga Valley (0-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0)

Garden Spot (0-3) at Solanco (2-1)

Section 3

Annville-Cleona (1-1, 1-2) at Northern Lebanon (0-2, 0-3)

Pequea Valley (0-2, 0-3) at Columbia (0-2, 1-2)

Donegal (2-0, 2-1) at Lebanon (2-0, 2-1)

Octorara (1-1, 1-2) at Elco (0-2, 0-3)

Ephrata (2-0, 2-1) at Lancaster Catholic (2-0, 3-0)

MID-PENN CONFERENCE

Non-League

Big Spring (3-0) at Kennard-Dale (2-1)

Hollidaysburg (2-1) at Cedar Cliff (1-2)

Capitol

Milton Hershey (2-1) at Boiling Springs (0-3)

Middletown (3-0) at Camp Hill (1-2)

Palmyra (1-2) at East Pennsboro (0-3)

Trinity (3-0) at Steelton-Highspire (3-0)

Colonial

West Perry (3-0) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-2)

Northern York (1-2) at Mifflin County (0-3)

Shippensburg (3-0) at Waynesboro (1-2)

Commonwealth

Altoona (1-2) at Chambersburg (2-1)

State College (3-0) at Carlisle (1-2)

Central Dauphin (1-2) at Cumberland Valley (1-2)

Harrisburg (2-1) at CD East (1-2)

Keystone

Red Land (2-1) at Bishop McDevitt (1-2)

Hershey (1-2) at Mechanicsburg (2-1)

Susquehanna Township (2-1) at Lower Dauphin (0-3)

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE

Millersburg (0-2, 1-2) at Halifax (0-2, 0-3)

Line Mountain (2-0, 2-1) at Juniata (1-1, 1-2)

Newport (1-1, 1-2) at Upper Dauphin (2-0, 3-0)

Tri-Valley (0-2, 1-2) at Pine Grove (1-1, 2-1)

Susquenita (1-1, 2-1) at Williams Valley (2-0, 3-0)

YAIAA

Division I

Central York (2-1) at Red Lion (3-0)

South Western (1-2) at Dallastown (1-2)

York (1-2) at New Oxford (2-1)

Northeastern (3-0) at Spring Grove (2-1)

Division II

Dover (0-3) at Susquehannock (2-1)

York Suburban (3-0) at Eastern York (2-1)

Gettysburg (2-1) at West York (0-3)

Division III

Hanover (0-3) at Bermudian Springs (1-2)

Fairfield (0-3) at Biglerville (0-3)

York Catholic (1-2) at Littlestown (1-2)

Saturday, September 14

Division III

Delone Catholic (0-3) at York Tech (0-3), 1 p.m.

