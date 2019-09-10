× Lancaster County woman charged in stabbing

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 30-year-old Lancaster County woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a reported stabbing that occurred on August 26, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Heather A. Moyer, of Reinholds, is also charged with possession of an instrument of crime in the incident, which occurred around 2:40 a.m. at a home on the first block of Black Horse Road.

Police responding to the report of a stabbing found a female victim, who is known to Moyer, suffering from a stab wound to her lower abdomen.

Moyer allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim, claiming it happened in the midst of an argument, police say.

The victim was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment of her injury, while Moyer was taken to Ephrata Hospital for treatment of an undisclosed issue, police say.

Moyer was arraigned on Sept. 6 and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail of $20,000.