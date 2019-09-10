× Man charged in connection with theft from vehicle in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft from a vehicle in Carlisle.

It’s alleged that Michael Barrick stole a small pendant from a vehicle that was parked behind an apartment in the 100 block of North Hanover Street on August 24. Police say they received the theft complaint at 6 a.m.

Security footage showed the man, now identified as Barrick, walking through the rear parking lot of the apartment and American Legion lots. He was then observed trying to open doors on vehicles before succeeding, and getting into an SUV where he allegedly took the pendant.

Barrick faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle, and loitering and prowling.