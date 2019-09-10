× Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself at Lancaster County hospital arrested in unrelated incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A wanted man was arrested after a domestic incident.

Scott Hammer, 45, is facing indecent exposure and disorderly conduct in connection to an incident from earlier this year.

On September 9 around 8:00 p.m., police found Hammer in the 500 block of East Main Street in New Holland after responding to a disturbance incident.

Hammer had been wanted since August 26, when police filed charges in connection to a July 10 incident at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.

In that incident, Hammer allegedly exposed himself to numerous people at the hospital.

A warrant was issued on August 26, but Hammer failed to show up for an arraignment on the charges.

He was taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment for arraignment on the charges.