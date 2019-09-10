× Mayor Michael Helfrich announces his choice for York City’s chief of police

YORK — Mayor Michael Helfrich announced his choice Tuesday for the next leader of the York City Police Department.

Mayor Helfrich said Osborne “Moe” Robinson III, currently deputy chief of the Reading Police Department, will replace Chief Troy Bankert — following city council approval — who is set to retire in January, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

“I am extremely excited to have Moe Robinson lead the York City Police Department for two reasons. He comes with a resume that can’t be beat and he is Chief Bankert’s personal pick to replace himself,” Mayor Helfrich said in the release. “I believe Chief Bankert has done a great job leading our police department and mending and building relationships between York City residents and our police officers. Chief Bankert gives me every assurance that Moe Robinson is the person to continue this work.”

Robinson is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is entering his 27th year in law enforcement. He spent 25 of those years with Baltimore City Police where he served in various fields, including the Violent Crimes Task Force, Eastern District Special Narcotics Initiative, Criminal Intelligence Section, Crime Analysis Unit, and Human Resources, the news release said.

He also held command level positions within the police department, including the Chief of Neighborhood Patrol Division where he was responsible for 1,200-plus police officers and an operating budget of $256 million.

Robinson implemented a number of community programs while in Baltimore City, per the news release. They include a police sponsored youth flag football league, known as “Friday Night Lights,” and the “Baltimore Police Department Bridge Program,” which is a student enrichment program. He also developed the “Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T),” which connects the homeless population of Baltimore directly with services.

As Reading Deputy Chief, he developed two other community events: “Hot Chocolate with a Cop” and “Barbershop Rap Sessions.”

“The replacement of a Chief of Police should not be rushed and one of the main reasons that I announced my retirement early was so that the transition could be made as smoothly and responsibly as possible” said Chief Bankert. “Deputy Chief Robinson’s background and philosophies make him the perfect candidate for this position and to serve the people of York City.”

Robinson will work alongside Chief Bankert starting in October as Police Administrative Advisor. He will then be appointed as the the city’s chief of police with city council approval upon Chief Bankert’s retirement.