Milkshake stand owners have worked 410 days at York Fair

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A special treat at the York Fair; a milkshake stand that's been around for decades. The owners of Schnader's Shakes have worked roughly 410 days at the York Fair. That's more than a year of their life spent there.

Jim and Ev Schnader built the trailer in their backyard in 1978 when they were 27-years-old. At first it was just a way to make more money in the summer time. They started out selling waffles and ice cream, and eventually expanded to fries, funnel cakes, and milkshakes.

They work events year round but the shakes can only be found here at the York Fair. Now their big claim to fame is their peanut butter milkshake.

"People come in the fair and they say, 'this is what I came for,' and 'I'll get one on the way out,' so it's been successful," Schnader said. "And I just turned 70 so we're not out of it yet. Our friends keep saying, 'when are you retiring, Schnader'?"

His answer; not any time soon. They also sell funnel cakes right next door.