New Holland man convicted after threatening to bring gun to retirement community after being denied volunteer work

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A New Holland man was recently convicted of threatening to bring a gun to a retirement community and shoot after being denied volunteer work at the facility.

Mark Wingerd, 66, was convicted of misdemeanor terroristic threats for his role in the incident.

According to police, Wingerd had inquired about volunteering at Mennonite Home, and became upset when he was told he could not bring more than two dogs to the Manheim Township facility.

Assistant District Attorney Mari Andracchio told jurors that Wingerd told an employee that Pennsylvania is an “carry state.” He also allegedly had three phone conversations with the employee, and reportedly became increasingly upset with each call.

On March 11, Winderd allegedly made a threat, which prompted Mennonite Home to lock down and add permanent security measures to the facility.

The employee testified that the phone call from Wingerd was the “most frightening moment of her life.”

A sentence will be ordered for Wingerd after a background investigation is complete.