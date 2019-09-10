New iPhone 11 to be unveiled at Apple event

Apple’s biggest media event of the year is about to kick off.

Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone lineup at an event Tuesday, which will take place in its Cupertino, California, headquarters. The new lineup will reportedly include the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11, replacing the XS, XS Max and XR models.

None of these devices are expected to look radically different from those released last year.

At a time when some of its competitors are launching innovative but riskier concepts, such as Samsung’s foldable smartphone and its two 5G devices, Apple is expected to stay the course. That, too, may be risky. The iPhone business — still Apple’s single biggest moneymaker — has been lackluster at best of late. Revenue from iPhone sales has declined by double-digit percentages in recent quarters.

The iPhones won’t be the only new products on display Tuesday. Apple could also announce updates to other hardware products, including the Apple Watch, iPad and MacBooks.

The event will kick off Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT. CNN Business will be on the ground reporting on all the latest.