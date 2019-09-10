Olivia’s cooks up Pan seared Soft Shell Crabs w a Sweet Corn & Baby Bella Nage

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Pan seared Soft Shell Crabs w a Sweet Corn & Baby Bella Nage.

Fresh Soft Shell Crabs lightly dredged in corn flour, pan seared in corn oil, & served over a bed of Angel Hair pasta drenched in creamed corn & baby Bella mushrooms

Sweet Corn & Baby Bella Nage

4 tbsp Butter

3 cups Chicken Stock

3 Shallots – finely chopped

1 cup Leeks – finely chopped

1 cup Celery – finely chopped

1 cup Carrots – finely chopped

4 Bay Leaves

6 Ears of Corn – kernels removed

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

4 Fresh Thyme sprigs

2 cups Baby Portabella Mushrooms- sliced

2 tsp fresh Sage Leaves – sliced

4 cups Corn Kernels (2cups whole kernels, & 2 cups puréed kernels)

In stock pot, layer leeks, celery, carrots, shallots, bay leaves, pepper, fresh thyme, & corn cobs. Pour in chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Reduce by 1/3 (approx 4-5mins). Strain stock & set aside.

In a sauté pan on med-high heat, place 2 tbsp butter, once melted add mushrooms & a pinch of kosher salt. Sweat the mushrooms for approx 2-3 minutes. Add raw corn kernels and stock. Bring to a boil. Let simmer until broth has reduced down to barely any liquid. Stir in 2 tbsp butter & fresh sage.

Cocktails:



Cotton Candy Crush

Svedka Blue Raspberry Vodka

Fresh raspberries

Blue Curaçao

Sprite

Cotton candy

Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, blue Curaçao, & raspberries. Shake. Top w Sprite. Garnish w cotton candy. Cheers!

Mango Pineapple Margarita

Espolón Tequila

Grand Mariner

Pineapple Juice

Mango nectar

Fresh pineapple chunks

Fresh Mango chunks

Fresh lime

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Garnish w fresh pineapple. Cheers!