Olivia’s cooks up Pan seared Soft Shell Crabs w a Sweet Corn & Baby Bella Nage

Posted 4:36 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 03:56PM, September 10, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Pan seared Soft Shell Crabs w a Sweet Corn & Baby Bella Nage.

Fresh Soft Shell Crabs lightly dredged in corn flour, pan seared in corn oil, & served over a bed of Angel Hair pasta drenched in creamed corn & baby Bella mushrooms

Sweet Corn & Baby Bella Nage
4 tbsp Butter
3 cups Chicken Stock
3 Shallots – finely chopped
1 cup Leeks – finely chopped
1 cup Celery – finely chopped
1 cup Carrots – finely chopped
4 Bay Leaves
6 Ears of Corn – kernels removed
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
4 Fresh Thyme sprigs
2 cups Baby Portabella Mushrooms- sliced
2 tsp fresh Sage Leaves – sliced
4 cups Corn Kernels (2cups whole kernels, & 2 cups puréed kernels)

In stock pot, layer leeks, celery, carrots, shallots, bay leaves, pepper, fresh thyme, & corn cobs.  Pour in chicken stock.  Bring to a boil.  Reduce by 1/3 (approx 4-5mins).  Strain stock & set aside.
In a sauté pan on med-high heat, place 2 tbsp butter, once melted add mushrooms & a pinch of kosher salt.  Sweat the mushrooms for approx 2-3 minutes.  Add raw corn kernels and stock.  Bring to a boil.  Let simmer until broth has reduced down to barely any liquid.  Stir in 2 tbsp butter & fresh sage.

Cocktails:

 

Cotton Candy Crush
Svedka Blue Raspberry Vodka
Fresh raspberries
Blue Curaçao
Sprite
Cotton candy
Fill glass w ice.  Add vodka, blue Curaçao, & raspberries.  Shake.  Top w Sprite. Garnish w cotton candy.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mango Pineapple Margarita
Espolón Tequila
Grand Mariner
Pineapple Juice
Mango nectar
Fresh pineapple chunks
Fresh Mango chunks
Fresh lime

Fill glass w ice.  Add all ingredients.  Shake. Garnish w fresh pineapple.  Cheers!

 

