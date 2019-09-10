× Police continue to search for wanted man out of Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are continuing to search for a wanted man.

Jose Battle, 25, is wanted after failing to report to a preliminary hearing in connection a drug related arrested.

On March 12, 2017, Battle’s vehicle was stopped for speeding.

After a search of the vehicle, police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Battle was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, but failed to show up for his preliminary hearing on April 26, 2017.

He has yet to be located, and his arrest warrant remains active.

Battle is described as a black man that stands about 6’1″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was 18 North Street in Binghamton, New York.

Anyone with information regarding Battle are asked to contact the PSP Lewistown Station, 717-320-1010.