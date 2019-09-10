× Police: Man called Cumberland County 911 Center at least 88 times since January

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 57-year-old man has called the Cumberland County 911 Center at least 88 times since the beginning of the year, according to police.

The most recent call occurred around 9:57 p.m. Monday when Jeffrey Girard made comments that included inflammatory language, police say.

Police then spoke with 911 Center staff where they learned of Girard’s recurring behavior.

Girard has been charged with a single count of misuse of emergency services.